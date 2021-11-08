Poor neighbourhoods ‘less likely to have a public defibrillator’

Poorer neighbourhoods in England are less likely to have access to a public defibrillator, according to a study.

Researchers led by a team at the University of Warwick examined the geographic locations of public-access defibrillators across the country.

A defibrillator is a potentially life-saving device that gives a high-energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest.

But despite a higher rate of cardiac arrests in deprived areas, the research team found that there were fewer public defibrillators in these communities compared with richer neighbourhoods.

Only 27.4% of the most deprived areas had at least one defibrillator, compared with about 45% of the richest areas, according to the findings, published in the journal Resuscitation.

The investigators also found that fewer defibrillators were installed in residential areas – at locations such as outside community halls and primary schools – where cardiac arrests are most likely to occur.

Using data from 11 ambulance services across the country and population data, the researchers also found that people from a non-white background were less likely to have access to a registered defibrillator.

The study comes out amid a national call for all public-access defibrillators to be registered properly so emergency services have the most up-to-date information.

The lead author of the study, Dr Terry Brown from Warwick Clinical Trials Unit, said: “We know that cardiac arrests occur more often in deprived areas, but registered defibrillators are more likely to be found in areas where the population is more affluent, predominantly identify as white ethnic, and with high socio-economic occupations.

“The question is whether this is because they’re not registered in more deprived areas, or because there aren’t any?

“We want to get more defibrillators registered. If they are registered and more easily accessible, and people have the confidence to use them, we believe there will be an improvement in survival rates from cardiac arrest.”

Sue Hampshire, a director of the Resuscitation Council UK, said: “There are currently unacceptable inequalities in the provision and availability of public-access defibrillators across the country.”