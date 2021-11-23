Pope praises MP Sir David Amess’s ‘devoted public service’

The Pope has praised Sir David Amess’s years of “devoted public service” in a message read at a church service for the Conservative MP who was killed while serving his constituents.

In the message to the Requiem Mass at Westminster Cathedral, Pope Francis called for mourners’ resolve to be strengthened to “combat evil with good” and “build a society of ever greater justice” following the devout Catholic’s death.

Politicians including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and three former prime ministers attended the service in central London on Tuesday morning, following a private funeral held in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, a day earlier.

The fatal stabbing of Sir David during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea on October 15 deprived Southend West of its long-standing MP and many in Westminster of a beloved friend and colleague.

Conservative MP Sir David Amess was killed while serving his Southend West constituents (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

As mourners gathered to remember him, the message from the Pope was read by Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, the Apostolic Nuncio to Great Britain, to convey “his heartfelt condolences and the assurance of his spiritual closeness to the Amess family”.

“His Holiness recalls with gratitude Sir David’s years of devoted public service guided by his strong Catholic faith and evidenced in his deep concern for the poor and the disadvantaged, his commitment to the defence of God’s gift of life, and his efforts to foster understanding and co-operation with the Holy See in its universal mission,” the message continued.

“Commending Sir David’s soul to the loving mercy of Jesus Christ our Saviour, the Holy Father prays that all who honour his memory will be confirmed in the resolve to reject the ways of violence, to combat evil with good, and to help build a society of ever greater justice, fraternity and solidarity.”

Former prime ministers Theresa May, David Cameron and Sir John Major sat side by side at the Mass led by Archbishop of Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols.

They were joined in a pew by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Mr Johnson.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid were among senior Cabinet members also present.