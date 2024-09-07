Poppy’s Maskill’s former coach ‘not surprised’ at her third gold of Paris 2024

The former coach of Paralympic medallist Poppy Maskill has said her third gold of Paris 2024 “wasn’t a surprise” to him.

Maskill delivered her third gold of the Games on Friday by winning the women’s S14 100m backstroke in a time of one minute and 5.74 secs.

The 19-year-old has also picked up two silvers, making her the first ParalympicsGB athlete to win five medals at Paris 2024.

Speaking on his journey back to the UK from Paris, Philip Balcombe, 62, who coached Maskill from the age of 10 until she was 18, said of her successes: “I must admit, it wasn’t a surprise to me that she won another gold.

“That sounds a bit big-headed but when she got the gold in the butterfly, that’s not her strongest event – her strongest event is the backstroke which she did last night.

“I thought she had a good chance in medalling in everything.”

Mr Balcombe, who had watched Maskill’s first races of the Games from his sofa at home in Cheshire, said he was “in tears” after travelling to Paris to watch her compete in person.

“It’s just amazing being here and watching – and the medal ceremony and everything,” he added.

He continued: “I’m very glad we came, actually being here in a crowd of, it must have been about 12,000 people cheering because the French didn’t have anybody in the final, so they were all just cheering on the fact it was a good race – it makes a big difference.”

Speaking after winning her third gold, Maskill said she was a “little bit annoyed” as she had not achieved a personal best in the race, adding she “can’t be too annoyed” as she had still won the top medal.

Asked about this comment, her former coach said: “That’s Poppy all over – I messaged her before she came out at the start of the games and I said ‘don’t forget, it’s not about PBs now – it’s about getting the medals, and if you don’t get a PB and you get a gold – it’s good.’

“But that was the only race, yesterday, she didn’t PB in the whole week.”

Mr Balcombe said he had been unable to meet Maskill while he was in Paris but had been in contact with her via WhatsApp and would see her when she returned home.

The coach said he thought Maskill would want to celebrate her triumphs by relaxing with her dogs and her sisters when back in the UK.

He added: “Both of her sisters came out for the beginning of the games. But one came home early because she’s on the junior ranks of GB gymnastics and she wanted to get her practice in.”