Portsmouth endures light rain and gusty winds on Wednesday November 1
By AI Newsroom
In Portsmouth, the morning will bring a temperature of 13°C with scattered showers. The afternoon will see a slight drop in temperature to 12°C, accompanied by more scattered showers.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will drop to 11°C and scattered showers will continue. By the afternoon, the temperature will further decrease to 10°C, with the scattered showers persisting.
In the next few days, the general trend will be cloudy with sunny spells and scattered showers. The maximum temperature will range between 11°C and 12°C.
