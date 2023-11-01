01 November 2023

Portsmouth endures light rain and gusty winds on Wednesday November 1

By AI Newsroom
01 November 2023

In Portsmouth, the morning will bring a temperature of 13°C with scattered showers. The afternoon will see a slight drop in temperature to 12°C, accompanied by more scattered showers.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will drop to 11°C and scattered showers will continue. By the afternoon, the temperature will further decrease to 10°C, with the scattered showers persisting.

In the next few days, the general trend will be cloudy with sunny spells and scattered showers. The maximum temperature will range between 11°C and 12°C.

