Portsmouth endures patchy rain and high winds today, October 12, 2023
This morning in Portsmouth, the situation will be dominated by scattered showers with a temperature of 19°C. The afternoon will continue with the trend of scattered showers, keeping the temperature steady at 19°C.
Moving onto tomorrow, light rainfall will make an appearance in the morning with a temperature of 19°C. In the afternoon, the showers will become sparse but the temperature will drop slightly to 18°C.
For the next few days, the trend of scattered showers will continue, however, we expect some intervals of clear skies. Temperatures will fluctuate within the range of 9°C and 13°C, depending on the time of day and cloud coverage. We can anticipate that the maximum temperatures will achieve 13°C on the warmest days.
