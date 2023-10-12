12 October 2023

Portsmouth endures patchy rain and high winds today, October 12, 2023

By The Newsroom
12 October 2023

This morning in Portsmouth, the situation will be dominated by scattered showers with a temperature of 19°C. The afternoon will continue with the trend of scattered showers, keeping the temperature steady at 19°C.

Moving onto tomorrow, light rainfall will make an appearance in the morning with a temperature of 19°C. In the afternoon, the showers will become sparse but the temperature will drop slightly to 18°C.

For the next few days, the trend of scattered showers will continue, however, we expect some intervals of clear skies. Temperatures will fluctuate within the range of 9°C and 13°C, depending on the time of day and cloud coverage. We can anticipate that the maximum temperatures will achieve 13°C on the warmest days.

