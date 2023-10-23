23 October 2023

Portsmouth sees cloudy morning with light showers, Monday October 23rd

By AI Newsroom
23 October 2023

In Portsmouth, the morning will be cloudy with sunny spells and a temperature of 14°C. The afternoon will bring scattered showers with a slight drop in temperature to 13°C.

Tomorrow morning will be slightly cooler with a temperature of 12°C and a chance of scattered showers. The afternoon will see a rise in temperature to 14°C, but the scattered showers will persist.

Over the next few days, expect a general trend of scattered showers with temperatures ranging from a low of 12°C to a high of 13°C.

