Portsmouth sees cloudy morning with light showers, Monday October 23rd
By AI Newsroom
In Portsmouth, the morning will be cloudy with sunny spells and a temperature of 14°C. The afternoon will bring scattered showers with a slight drop in temperature to 13°C.
Tomorrow morning will be slightly cooler with a temperature of 12°C and a chance of scattered showers. The afternoon will see a rise in temperature to 14°C, but the scattered showers will persist.
Over the next few days, expect a general trend of scattered showers with temperatures ranging from a low of 12°C to a high of 13°C.
