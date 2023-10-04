Portsmouth sees patchy rain with hint of warmth today, October 4th
By AI Newsroom
In Portsmouth, this morning will be cloudy with scattered showers and a cool feel as the temperature stands at around 17°C. In the afternoon, the conditions will remain similar with scattered showers and a consistent temperature of 17°C.
As for tomorrow morning, the change in conditions will be noticeable as it is expected to be slightly less cloudy, yet the temperature will remain the same. In the afternoon, the sky will still be cloudy with sunny spells and the temperature will be steady at 17°C.
Looking at the next few days, the trend indicates plenty of sunshine ahead. Expect the maximum temperature to range between 17°C and 21°C over the coming days.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox