Portsmouth weather update: From patchy rain to partial clouds on Tuesday, October 3rd
Morning conditions in Portsmouth will be slightly unsettled with a high likelihood of scattered showers and a cool feel, as the mercury will not rise above 18°C. The afternoon will bring a slight change, with the sun managing to break through the cloudy skies; however, the cool conditions will persist, with the mercury remaining at a steady 18°C.
Comparing this to the weather expected tomorrow, the morning will still be cool with a likelihood of scattered showers and the thermometer displaying 17°C. The afternoon will display an improvement, with sunny spells breaking through the cloud cover and the mercury maintaining a slightly cooler 17°C.
Looking at the general trends for the next few days in Portsmouth, we anticipate the conditions to remain relatively cool with maximum temperatures not exceeding 21°C. Sunny spells will be notably present, allowing for a pleasant break from the cloud cover that will be prevalent during the mornings. Clouds will start to dissipate as we head into the afternoons bringing more sunshine.
