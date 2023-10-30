30 October 2023

Portsmouth's rainy day and glimpse of tomorrow's sun - October 30

In Portsmouth, this morning will be cloudy with sunny spells and scattered showers, with the temperature around 13°C. The afternoon will continue with the same pattern, maintaining a steady 13°C, but expect a slight increase in rainfall.

Tomorrow morning in Portsmouth, anticipate a clear sky with a temperature of about 12°C. However, the afternoon will bring scattered showers and the temperature will rise slightly to 13°C.

In the coming days, the general trend will be a mix of sun and scattered showers. The temperature will fluctuate slightly, with the maximum temperature hovering around 13°C.

