13 October 2023

Portsmouth's rainy Friday 13th followed by sunny Saturday

By AI Newsroom
13 October 2023

In Portsmouth, the morning will bring a mix of sun and scattered showers with a temperature of around 19°C. The afternoon will continue to be a bit wetter with scattered showers and a slight drop in temperature to 17°C.

Tomorrow morning, you can expect a clear sky with a cooler temperature of 10°C. The afternoon will remain dry, but with a mix of sun and clouds, and a slight increase in temperature to 12°C.

Over the next few days, the general trend will be towards cooler conditions with temperatures ranging from a low of 9°C to a high of 10°C.

