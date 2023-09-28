Portsmouth's weather for Thursday, September 28th
By AI Newsroom
This morning in Portsmouth we will have scattered showers and the temperature will be around 18°C. Come afternoon, the sky will be completely covered with clouds, and the cool conditions will maintain the 18°C temperature.
Compared to today, tomorrow morning will be sunny, providing some relief with a slightly higher temperature of 19°C. The sunny conditions will persist into the afternoon with the temperature remaining steady at 19°C.
General weather trends for the next few days indicate a mix of sun, clouds, and scattered showers. The maximum temperature is expected to fluctuate between 19°C and 21°C.
