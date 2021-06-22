‘Positive’ talks over reaching deal to save Euro 2020 final at Wembley

A deal to ensure the final stages of Euro 2020 are held at Wembley is on the brink of being struck between the UK Government and Uefa.

A UK Government source said there had been “positive” talks with European football’s ruling body to address the issues around coronavirus restrictions.

Uefa is thought to be pushing for 2,500 VIPs to attend the final on July 11 without being subjected to the quarantine requirements that apply to other international travellers.

Euro 2020 Previews – Wembley Stadium (PA Wire)

A UK source said “final details are being worked through” but ministers have indicated that some restrictions would remain in place.

Reports had suggested the final could be moved to Budapest if a deal cannot be reached and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has also said that Rome could provide an alternative venue.

But in a statement, Uefa said: “Uefa, the English FA and the English authorities are working closely together successfully to stage the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 in Wembley and there are no plans to change the venue for those games.”

Culture minister Baroness Barran told peers on Monday that no final decision had been taken, talks were ongoing and the Government would restrict any changes to the “smallest possible group deemed critical to staging the tournament successfully”.

She added VIPs or accredited guests would not be exempt from Government restrictions but instead only be able to leave isolation for official events, would be subject to testing and bubble arrangements, and a “very strict code of conduct” would be in place.

England take on the Czech Republic at Wembley on Tuesday night and the stadium is also set to host five knockout games, including both semi-finals and the final.

Crowds of at least 40,000 will be allowed for the final four games despite the decision to delay the final easing of coronavirus restrictions, with the matches forming part of the coronavirus pilot events research programme.