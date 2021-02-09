Post-Brexit checks to resume at Northern Ireland’s ports
Post-Brexit checks at all Northern Ireland’s ports will resume from Wednesday.
Inspections of animal-based food produce arriving at Belfast and Larne ports were suspended last Monday amid concerns over the safety of staff.
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council had raised concerns of “menacing behaviour” being aimed at workers.
Threatening graffiti expressing opposition to a so-called Irish Sea border had appeared in the Larne area.
Former Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots ordered the suspension of checks shortly before stepping down from the role to receive medical treatment.
His successor Gordon Lyons maintained the position.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) since said there was no evidence of “credible threats”.
On Tuesday, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs said checks will resume on a phased basis from Wednesday.
A spokesperson said the decision was arrived at after receiving the full threat assessment from the PSNI, conducting their own internal risk assessment and liaising with staff and unions to put mitigations in place.
“The department’s permanent secretary and chief veterinary officer have confirmed that physical checks on products of animal origin at all Northern Ireland’s points of entry are planned to recommence on a phased basis, as of tomorrow, Wednesday 10 February 2021,” the spokesperson said.