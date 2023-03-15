Pothole repairs fund gets £200m boost in Budget
Funding to fix potholes across England will be boosted by £200 million, Jeremy Hunt has announced.
The Chancellor said the Government’s Potholes Fund – which provides £500,000 a year to councils – will be increased to £700 million in the 2023/24 financial year.
The cost of bringing pothole-plagued local roads in England and Wales up to scratch has been estimated at £12.6 billion.
Recent analysis by the Local Government Association showed Government funding for maintaining England’s motorways and major A roads was 31 times higher per mile than for repairing local roads last year.
Delivering his Budget speech, Mr Hunt said the “wet then cold winter” resulted in him receiving “strong representations” from MPs and councillors about “the curse of potholes”.
Potholes are often formed when water that has entered cracks in the road surface freezes and expands.
