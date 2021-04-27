Praise for teacher and colleague who tackled armed suspect at Crawley College
The heroics of a teacher and their colleague who were injured tackling an armed suspect have been praised by police.
Students and staff had to be evacuated with their hands on their heads after shots rang out at Crawley College, West Sussex, on Monday.
One pupil told the PA news agency how her teachers came inside and said “get out now, someone’s got a gun”.
Inquiries into the incident continued on Tuesday and officers searched a home in the local area.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences following the incident and a blank firing handgun and a knife were seized.
Police have confirmed that it was a teacher and a member of support staff – both college employees – who tackled the “suspect” during the incident.
A video shared on Snapchat seen by PA appears to show someone being held on the ground by several others outside the college, while the person holding the camera says “my man had a knife and a gun”.
Chief Inspector Shane Baker said: “I’d personally like to thank everyone who helped to quickly bring this incident to a safe conclusion, especially the two members of college staff whose heroics have not gone unnoticed.
“They put themselves in harm’s way in order to protect their students, fellow employees and the wider public, and I am hugely grateful for their quick-thinking actions.
“During this, they sustained minor injuries – not gunshot wounds – and presented themselves to a walk-in medical centre.
“Thankfully, no other injuries were reported, and no damage was caused by the blank shots fired.”