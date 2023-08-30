Predicted Rangers starting XI against Celtic amid transfer speculations

A significant week looms for Michael Beale and Rangers, aiming to secure a spot in the Champions League group stages against PSV Eindhoven. Following the Holland trip, Celtic will visit Ibrox for the season's first Old Firm derby, with transfer deadline day falling between these crucial matches. Beale, who has already added nine recruits this summer, suggested more signings may be imminent. Meanwhile, focus is on potential departures, with Ianis Hagi set to join Spanish club Alaves, and Glen Kamara and Scott Wright rumoured for relocation. The Celtic match will occur shortly after transfer closing, raising questions on Rangers' line-up.

Michael Beale has announced potential transfer activity for Rangers as the summer window nears its end. After a Premiership win over Ross County, speculation mounts about Ianis Hagi's possible transfers to Maccabi Tel Aviv, Trabzonspor or Deportivo Alaves. Glen Kamara is set to move to Leeds United next week, and Beale suggests more transfers are likely, especially among younger players. Beale said the Rangers, with its large squad, will have "more outs than ins for sure".

Michael Beale's squad redevelopment is nearing completion, with the Rangers manager now looking to offload several peripheral players. The Englishman has a mere eight days before the transfer window closes, with potential deals for both incoming and outgoing players still possible. Midfielder Glen Kamara appears set to depart to Leeds United in a permanent deal worth £5.5 million. In defence, Beale may look to recruit a left-side player, as Borna Barisic and injury-prone Ridvan Yilmaz receive European interest. GlasgowWorld outlines the 10 possible transfer manoeuvres that the Rangers could aim to finalise before the deadline.

Unai Emery has conceded that Aston Villa's Lucas Digne is more likely to remain with the club, despite recent transfer rumours. Following impressive performances against Hibernian in the Europa Conference League play-off and Everton in the Premier League, Digne's prospects at Villa have improved. Initial speculation pointed towards his exit, mainly due to his hefty wages, but his standout performances have shifted perspectives. Emery stressed the importance of maintaining two strong left-backs, especially considering injuries. Although the club is keen on finding a cheaper but equally skilled replacement, Digne's departure seems less likely at the moment.

Aston Villa have finalised the signing of Galatasaray attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo on a season-long loan, according to a report. The Italy international will boost the Villans' forward line following Emiliano Buendía's serious knee injury. Zaniolo has passed a medical and signed his contract, with an announcement due. The option to buy is around £18.9 million depending on appearances, plus further add-ons. Despite interest from Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus, Zaniolo has chosen Villa Park. Other transfer market activities are likely for Villa, including potential bids for World Cup winner Marcos Acuña..

As the Championship season nears, clubs race to finalise deals before the start. Norwich City and Bristol Rovers compete for a loan deal for Celtic's Bosun Lawal, while Sunderland is negotiating with Sochaux for striker Eliezer Mayenda. The summer transfer window remains open until 1 September, but second-division sides aim to have new signings ready for the season's opening. The future of Lawal and Mayenda is yet to be decided, with Lawal's destination potentially impacted by first-choice spot offerings and Mayenda's deal temporarily stalled due to a valuation disagreement.

The Sky Bet Championship's return is nearing, with teams making significant transfer deals. Notable transfers include Shea Charles to Southampton for £10.5 million, Harry Winks to Leicester City for £10 million, and Ellis Simms to Coventry City for £6.1 million. However, some clubs have managed with tighter budgets, utilising free transfers and lower-cost deals. These moves have notably increased teams' total squad market values, altering the ranking of the top and bottom clubs following promotions and relegations. The article provides an updated valuation ranking of the 24 division teams and lists each squad's highest valued player.

Experiencing remarkable resurgence under Julen Lopetegui, Wolverhampton Wanderers aim to enhance their progress with numerous new signings for the 2023/24 season to increase squad depth. Whilst no official signings have been confirmed, widespread rumours suggest some imminent acquisitions. These could significantly influence the Wolves' starting lineup for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, markedly improved under Julen Lopetegui, are set for greater strides. To bolster squad depth for the 2023/24 season, numerous signings are anticipated, with unconfirmed, yet concrete rumours prevalent as the Premier League opening weekend approaches. This could significantly alter Wolves' 2023/24 starting lineup.