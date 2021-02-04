Premier League striker Joelinton fined £200 for Covid-breach haircut

Newcastle United player Joelinton
Newcastle United player Joelinton (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
11:39am, Thu 04 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A Premier League star has been fined £200 for breaching Covid-19 regulations after he posted a photo of himself getting a haircut.

Newcastle United’s record signing, the £40m Brazilian Joelinton was investigated by Northumbria Police following the post he shared on Instagram last week.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “On Friday (January 29) we were made aware of a social media post involving a 24-year-old man and a 35-year-old man who may be in breach of Coronavirus restrictions.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United – Premier League – Selhurst Park (PA Wire)

“We have since spoken to the 24-year-old man, who will be issued with a £200 fixed penalty notice under the coronavirus legislation.

“The local authority, who are responsible for enforcement in relation to businesses, have served a 35-year-old man with a prohibition notice.”

The Newcastle-based barber was using his garage in North Tyneside to carry out the cut, it was understood.

North Tyneside Council confirmed it had issued a prohibition notice to the barber.

Newcastle United has previously said it will take internal action against Joelinton.

Sign up to our newsletter

Police

Joelinton

PA