11 October 2024

Presenter Jay Blades due in court charged with coercive or controlling behaviour

11 October 2024

BBC presenter Jay Blades is due to appear in court on Friday charged with engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards his wife.

Blades, who fronts primetime show The Repair Shop, was charged with one count of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship by police last month.

The charge relates to his wife Lisa Zbozen, a fitness instructor, according to court documents.

Ms Zbozen announced that the pair’s relationship was over in an Instagram post on May 2.

The 54-year-old appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on September 13 in relation to the same charge and was bailed until his next court appearance.

The hearing at Worcester Crown Court on Friday is expected to be a plea hearing.

