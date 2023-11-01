01 November 2023

Preston experiences patchy rain with gusty winds on Wednesday November 1

By AI Newsroom
01 November 2023

This morning in Preston, expect a temperature of around 12°C with some scattered showers. In the afternoon, the temperature will drop slightly to 9°C and the scattered showers will continue.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be around 10°C with a likelihood of scattered showers. By the afternoon, the temperature will remain at 10°C and the scattered showers will persist.

In the next few days, the general trend will be a mix of sunshine and scattered showers. The maximum temperature will fluctuate between 8°C and 9°C.

