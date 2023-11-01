Preston experiences patchy rain with gusty winds on Wednesday November 1
By AI Newsroom
This morning in Preston, expect a temperature of around 12°C with some scattered showers. In the afternoon, the temperature will drop slightly to 9°C and the scattered showers will continue.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be around 10°C with a likelihood of scattered showers. By the afternoon, the temperature will remain at 10°C and the scattered showers will persist.
In the next few days, the general trend will be a mix of sunshine and scattered showers. The maximum temperature will fluctuate between 8°C and 9°C.
