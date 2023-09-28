Preston's weather update for Thursday, September 28th
For today in Preston, we are expecting scattered showers in the morning with 17°C expected and a wind speed of 17.7 mph, under a sky that's mostly cloudy with sunny spells. Moving into the afternoon, scattered showers are still possible, with the mercury dipping slightly to 16°C, and the wind slowing down to 15 mph.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, we're looking at much the same conditions as today with scattered showers, wind speeds around 19 mph, under fully clouded skies with a comfortable 16°C. In the afternoon, scattered showers continue and the wind slows down slightly to 17.9 mph, the sky remains mostly clouded with patches of sunshine seeping through and the thermometer will stay at a steady 16°C.
For the next few days, the conditions appear to fluctuate between moderate rain and light rain showers with daytime highs oscillating between 14°C and 18°C. Remember to take an umbrella if you're heading out!
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox