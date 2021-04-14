Previously unseen photo of Prince Philip and the Queen with their great-grandchildren released ahead of Duke’s funeral

A touching photo of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh sitting with their great-grandchildren has been released as the royal family shared memories of Philip

The previously unseen image shows the couple like any other great-grandparents surrounded by youngsters on a sofa during a family get-together and with the little ones appearing on best behaviour.

The Duchess of Cambridge captured the moment on her camera in 2018 when the Queen and Philip’s seven great-grandchildren were at Balmoral.

Cradled in the arms of the Queen is Prince Louis, a rare image of the monarch holding one of her great-grandchildren.

The full line-up of royal children includes the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children Prince George and Princess Charlotte either side of the Queen who holds their brother Louis.

Peter Phillip’s daughters Savannah and Isla are close to their great-grandfather and at the other end of the sofa are Zara and Mike Tindall’s children Lena, held by her cousin Isla, and his daughter Mia.

The picture is a snapshot of a typical day at the Queen’s private Scottish home where she entertains family, friends and politicians during the summer.

George, a future king, is dressed in a short-sleeved shirt, knee-length socks, loafer style shoes, tartan shorts and appears to have a fresh graze on his knee revealing probably much of his time with the great grandparents was spent outside.

The Queen, like the duke, is comfortably dressed and wears a blouse, cardigan and reflecting her Scottish surroundings a tartan skirt.

Behind the group is a writing desk laden with flowers and nearby a piano decorated with statues of stags and a black and white portrait of the Queen Mother.

The royal family are continuing to grieve for the man the Duke of York described as “the grandfather of the nation” as they finalise plans for his funeral on Saturday.

Earlier the Queen’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie paid a heartfelt tribute to her “dearest Grandpa” the duke, pledging to look after “Granny” the Queen for him.

A love of polo is featured in a black and white picture of Philip with his son the Prince of Wales taken in 1966, with both men sitting on polo ponies with mallets and helmets in hand during a match.

Duke of Edinburgh death (PA Media)

The image was posted on Charles and Camilla’s official Twitter account alongside a more modern image of the duke with his son and the duchess in the moments after William and Kate’s Westminster Abbey wedding.

William and Kate also shared memories of Philip and the Queen, posting an image taken at Balmoral in 2015 on their official Twitter account showing the couple with their children George and Charlotte.

The Queen smiles at her great-granddaughter in the image which has not been seen before in public.

Eugenie began her message to the duke on Instagram with: “Dearest Grandpa, We all miss you”, and signed off “With all my love Eugenie”.

It was a moving insight into the duke – the nation’s longest-serving consort – as a family man.

Royals attends Christmas Day Church service (PA Archive)

The princess, daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, welcomed her baby son August in February this year and gave him Philip as one of his middle names.

She said in her tribute: “I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy.

“I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer.”

The Queen is continuing to work as she grieves and has expressed her sympathy with the people of a Caribbean nation following a series of violent volcanic eruptions.

The head of state said her prayers remained with the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines after thousands were evacuated after La Soufriere volcano began spewing ash into the atmosphere late last week.

Princess Royal visits Cowes (PA Wire)

In the past the Queen would have referred to herself and the duke in any message of condolence or sympathy, but following her bereavement the words of support poignantly began with “I”.

She said: “I have been saddened by the destruction and major disruption caused by volcanic eruptions in recent days, and my thoughts are with the many people and families who have been evacuated from their homes, and whose livelihoods have been affected. I send my thanks to the emergency services and all those involved in the relief effort.

“My prayers will remain with the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines at this very difficult time.”

The Princess Royal has returned to public duties just days after the duke’s death, meeting young sailors during a visit to the Isle of Wight and she reminisced fondly about learning to sail as a child with her father.

Anne, who honoured her father at the weekend by describing him as “my teacher, my supporter and my critic”, travelled to Cowes and visited the Royal Yacht Squadron (RYS).

The princess appeared in good spirits as she met with members of the RYS and she spoke fondly of her “links” and “early memories of sailing” at the west Cowes-based club.