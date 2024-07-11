12 July 2024

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer pays tribute to ‘incredible’ James Anderson

By The Newsroom
12 July 2024

Sir Keir Starmer described James Anderson as a “legend” as the record-breaking fast bowler played his final test for England.

The Prime Minister said the 41-year-old veteran was an “incredible sportsman”.

Anderson’s 188th and final test was taking place at Lord’s while Sir Keir was at the Nato summit in Washington.

Asked for his views on Anderson, Sir Keir said: “I mean, what a legend. And even now, a brilliant sportsman as he plays out the last game.

“I don’t think there’s going to be any dissenting voices and saying what an incredible player, what an incredible sportsman he was.”

