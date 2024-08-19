Prime Minister talks Welsh steel industry with First Minister

The Prime Minister and First Minister of Wales have discussed the Welsh steel industry in their first meeting since taking over their respective roles.

Sir Keir met Eluned Morgan, who was sworn in earlier this month, in the Welsh capital Cardiff.

Baroness Morgan said “croeso”, the Welsh word for welcome, before shaking hands with the Prime Minister on the steps of the Welsh Government building at Cathays Park.

Both the British and Welsh governments are now run by the Labour Party.

“We can actually start working together,” a smiling Sir Keir told his Welsh counterpart.

Baroness Morgan is the third leader of the country this year.

She succeeded Vaughan Gething, who lasted less than 140 days as first minister, having presided over a turbulent period in office, beset by rows over donations and sacked ministers.

Baroness Morgan was health secretary from 2021 until she succeeded Vaughan Gething – himself a former health secretary – as leader of Welsh Labour on July 24.

Joined by the new Welsh secretary Jo Stevens, the trio discussed the country’s troubled steel industry.

“We’re going to need more steel,” Sir Keir said, adding that there were “massive opportunities” in the sector.

“My concern is that we’re going to lose the capacity to make the steel,” he said.

Ms Stevens previously said “everything is on the table” when it comes to negotiations with Tata Steel.

The company is switching to a greener form of steel production at its plant in Port Talbot, South Wales, which will lead to thousands of job losses.

The trio are meeting to discuss resetting the relationship between the governments of the UK and Wales.