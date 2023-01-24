Prince and Princess of Wales thank Jacinda Ardern for ‘friendship and support’
The Prince and Princess of Wales have thanked outgoing New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern for her support for them over the years.
William and Kate issued a tweet addressed to the leader on Tuesday, saying her friendship had been valuable particularly after the Queen’s death last year.
Writing on their official Kensington Royal account, they also expressed “best wishes” for Ms Ardern’s partner, television presenter Clarke Gayford, and four-year-old daughter Neve.
The royal couple said: “Thank you @jacindaardern for your friendship, leadership and support over the years, not least at the time of my grandmother’s death.
“Sending you, Clarke and Neve our best wishes. W & C.”
