Prince and Princess of Wales will be saviour of royal family, Kate’s uncle says

The Princess Of Wales’ uncle has said he loves that his niece is “putting family first” and he believes she and the Prince of Wales will be the “saviour of the royal family”.

Gary Goldsmith, who entered the Celebrity Big Brother house on Monday night, said it is “difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times”.

Goldsmith is the brother of Kate’s mother Carole Middleton.

In scenes that will air on Tuesday’s episode, former X Factor judge Louis Walsh asks him if it is difficult for him to be related to famous people.

He replies: “I didn’t vote for it, it happened to me, and then suddenly there’s a spotlight on you.”

He adds: “They call me the buncle! Have you heard of a buncle? Bad uncle, apparently every family has them.”

He continues: “It’s difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times, and she’s got children and I love the fact that she’s putting family first.”

Goldsmith also asserts that he believes the Prince Of Wales and Kate will be “the saviour of the royal family”.

The conversation then turns to the Duchess of Sussex, but Goldsmith’s verdict on Meghan has not been revealed.

Elsewhere in the episode, Walsh’s former X Factor co-star Sharon Osbourne reveals she is planning to move back to the UK from Los Angeles from April, admitting: “I miss it here, very very much.”

Talking to theatre star Marisha Wallace, Osbourne, the wife of Black Sabbath star Ozzy Osbourne, jokes she has lived in the US for “a long-ass time,” adding: “I first moved to America in 75. And I stayed. Even though Ozzy’s from England we met over there.”

Asking how her husband, who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, is doing, Osbourne says: “He’s doing okay, it’s hard for him but he’s doing okay.

“He’s already started to complain. I had my last phone call with him on the way here and he was miserable.”

The return of Celebrity Big Brother debuted to 2.8 million viewers, ITV has said.

The reboot of the reality show peaked at 3.2 million viewers across all devices, according to overnight ratings.

The celebrity version of Big Brother follows the rebooted civilian iteration, which launched on ITV in October 2023 after it was axed by Channel 5 amid a ratings slump in 2018.

Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.