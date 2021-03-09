Prince Charles dodges reporters’ questions as he makes first appearance since Harry and Meghan’s interview

The Prince of Wales has made his first public appearance since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s devastating claim a member of the royal family made a racist comment.

Charles visited a church in north-west London to see a NHS pop-up vaccine clinic in action as the pressure mounted on Buckingham Palace to respond to a string of allegations made by Meghan and Harry to Oprah Winfrey.

The most damning was the claim an unnamed member of the royal family was worried about how dark the skin tone of the Sussexes’ son might be before he was born.

But the Prince would not be drawn when asked by reporters if he had seen the couple’s interview.

Prince of Wales visits NHS vaccine operations (PA Wire)

Charles wore a face mask as he toured Jesus House in Brent Cross, meeting NHS and church staff working on the vaccination pop-up clinic as well as community members due to receive their jab.

He seemed at ease as he chatted to the workers including one woman who said she was from Nigeria.

The prince replied: “Oh fantastic, yes, I’ve been there.

“Lots of different ethnic groups.

“Do give them my kind regards next time you speak to them.”

In the interview the heir to the throne was singled out for criticism by his son Harry who said Charles had stopped returning his calls when he was trying to discuss stepping down as a working royal.

Oprah Winfrey interviews Duke and Duchess of Sussex (PA Wire)

The duke also said about his father: “I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar.

“He knows what pain feels like.”

He added: “I will always love him, but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened.