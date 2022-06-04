04 June 2022

Prince George and Princess Charlotte join parents in Wales ahead of Jubilee show

By The Newsroom
04 June 2022

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by Prince George and Princess Charlotte for a visit to Cardiff to meet entertainers staging a Jubilee show.

William and Kate and their children arrived at Cardiff Castle to meet the performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds on Saturday afternoon.

The couple and their children are due to watch rehearsals and meet some of the acts taking part in the celebrations including Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler.

Bonnie was last week made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for her services to music.

The royals will also meet weatherman Owain Wyn Evans who is known for his role on the nightly news programme North West Tonight and The One Show.

The Cambridges and their children will then be introduced to a number of West End performers, Rubicon Dance Company and the Wales Youth Choir for Good.

Missing was Prince Louis who stole the show when he appeared on Buckingham Palace’s balcony with his family and the Queen after the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Future kings Charles and William to speak in honour of Queen at Jubilee concert

news

Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet celebrates first birthday

news

They’re back! Harry and Meghan join royals for Jubilee service while Queen is forced to miss out

world news