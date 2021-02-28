Prince of Wales ‘enormously impressed’ by teachers’ efforts during pandemic

The Prince of Wales has spoken directly to teachers across the country in a video message praising them for their “dogged determination” during coronavirus lockdowns.

Addressing a leadership conference run by the PTI, formerly the Prince’s Teaching Institute, Charles said he is “enormously impressed” with the efforts of school leaders and staff to overcome the “mountain of logistical challenges” posed by the pandemic.

Charles, royal founding patron of the educational charity, told the conference on Sunday: “I am very pleased to take this opportunity to thank all the dedicated teachers across the country and all the generous supporters of the PTI for your continuing commitment to nurturing the next generation in these particularly challenging times.

“I must say, I am enormously impressed by all that I have heard about what you are managing to achieve despite all the many difficulties you have faced.

“Last term, the challenges were coping with teaching in a different way because of social distancing, at the same time as dealing with the mountain of logistical challenges of running a school with staff and student illness, remote teaching, bubbles, constant hand-washing, deep cleaning – the list goes on and on.

“Then this year began with a new lockdown and with changes to arrangements for the summer examinations.

“These are unpredictable times for us all, and I just wanted to let you know that your dogged determination to do the best for your students is certainly not going unnoticed.”

His comments come as schools in England prepare to admit all students from March 8, which will mark the first stage in the Prime Minister’s “roadmap” to normality.

The Government announced on Sunday that whole families with children in school or college, and their support bubbles, will be able to test themselves for coronavirus twice a week from home as part of a safe return to the classroom.

The PTI was established as a charity in 2006, developing from a series of Prince of Wales Education Summer Schools held every year since 2002.

It now hosts residential courses and conferences for teachers, academics and policymakers to discuss their subjects and how best to teach them.