Prince of Wales opens new restaurant and atrium at Duchy of Cornwall’s nursery

The Prince of Wales has opened a new restaurant and atrium at the Duchy of Cornwall’s nursery.

The Orangery has been built as part of a nine-month extension project and will serve a seasonal menu with fresh produce from the gardens.

William, who is also Duke of Cornwall, cut a ribbon at a ceremony on Monday with the help of nine-year-old twins on holiday from Scotland.

Meeting staff at the nursery, near Lostwithiel, as he was shown the new space, the prince said: “It’s turned out amazingly. It’s really fantastic.”

The former Duke of Cornwall, now the King, was heavily involved in the design plans for the building.

It is the first time William has visited the nursery since inheriting the title from his father last year.

Originally a slate quarry, the Duchy of Cornwall Nursery began life producing forest trees in the late 1960s and started to sell plants to the public in 1974, going on to become one of the largest nurseries in the south west of England.

Arriving at the nursery, William met with the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Cornwall James Williams, High Sheriff of Cornwall Toby Ashworth and Mayor of Lostwithiel Karin Henderson.

Part of the visit saw him walk through the Glasshouse, part of the original nursery which is home to an array of house plants, and the Bumblebee Garden – an area where a patchwork of different flowers has been planted to aid the declining bumblebee population.

He then met shocked-looking diners who were enjoying their afternoon teas at The Orangery.

The restaurant, which overlooks Restormel Castle, is to use herbs and vegetables from the nursery – and the menu will take its influence from local farms and the Cornish coastline.

James and Violet Scott, both nine and from Edinburgh, helped William cut the official opening ribbon to much applause from the crowds that had gathered there.

The twins, who are on their yearly summer trip to Cornwall with their parents Alan, 53, and Glenda, 51, said they were asked moments before to be a part of the ceremony and spoke to Prince about their love of the beach.

About meeting the prince, James said: “It was so crazy. I can’t wait to tell my friends at home that we met Prince William.”

Mrs Scott said: “It was so exciting. We come here to the nursery often when we’re on holiday, but we’ve never had this experience before.

“We didn’t think we’d get anywhere near him to be honest, but he was so open to the public it was lovely.”

Claire Vickers, the nursery’s marketing manager, said: “This extension is several years in the making, and it’s been under construction for nine months, so this really is an exciting moment for us.

“The 24th duke, who’s now His Majesty, was very much involved in the designs of the building and its very meaningful to have his son, the 25th duke, to visit us on this momentous occasion.

“We are a big employer in the area and are supported incredibly by our local community, and you ask anyone in Lostwithiel and they will tell you how proud they are of the nursery and its connection to the royal family.

“William is his father’s son, he was brought up with the same values, and his interests including unfolding The Earthshot Price is indicative of what he wants to do for the environment, and in that sense we feel very much his support here.”