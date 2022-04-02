03 April 2022

Prince of Wales welcomes tour guides to garden estate ahead of spring opening

03 April 2022

The Prince of Wales has been pictured enjoying his country estate ahead of its seasonal opening to the public.

Charles walked among the daffodils and welcomed tour guides at Highgrove Gardens in Gloucestershire, and led them on a route around the greenery.

The Prince of Wales leads tour guides on his annual walk around Highgrove Gardens in Gloucestershire (Leanne Punshon)

Wearing a red-patterned tie and white shirt beneath a green coat for the occasion, the future king spoke about his favourite flowers and trees, and the reasons for including them in the garden’s collection this season.

More than 60 garden guides are employed at the estate by The Prince’s Foundation, and many joined Charles for an induction ahead of the 2022 tours season, which launches on Monday.

Each year, the estate – which also sports an Orchard Tea Room – typically welcomes around 40,000 visitors.

The Prince’s Foundation also has plans to launch education and training programmes for local school pupils and students from across the UK in sustainable fashion and textiles, heritage building skills and traditional arts.

Charles’ walk around the gardens with new and returning guides is an annual tradition.

