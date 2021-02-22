Prince William replies with a nod and a wink and says ‘he’s ok’ when asked about Prince Philip

By UK Newsroom
13:45pm, Mon 22 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The Duke of Cambridge has said the Duke of Edinburgh is “OK” after his 99-year-old grandfather spent a sixth night in hospital.

William was asked about Philip’s health during a visit to a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Norfolk and lightened the mood by giving a playful wink.

Sign up to our newsletter

At the end of his tour of the inoculation hub, set up in the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, the duke was quizzed about Philip and replied: “Yes, he’s OK, they’re keeping an eye on him,” and gave a wink.

William spoke briefly about his grandfather after meeting people who have been vaccinated. Victoria Jones/PA Wire (PA Wire)

There will be concerns about the duke, who is now into his seventh day at the private King Edward VII’s hospital in central London.

He was admitted on Tuesday evening as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell and walked into the building unaided.

Philip was initially due to spend a few days under medical care for “observation and rest” for the undisclosed reason, which is not coronavirus-related.

But on Friday sources told the PA news agency the duke was likely to remain in hospital into this week.

He received a visit from the Prince of Wales on Saturday – a rare occurrence as the duke is known for his “no fuss” attitude.

Royal

Philip

Today’s News Chain

Prince William