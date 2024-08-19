Princess Lilibet has ‘found her voice’, Meghan tells crowds in Colombia

Three-year-old Princess Lilibet is a rather vocal toddler, a proud Duchess of Sussex has told crowds at a Colombian forum.

Speaking at an event highlighting Afro women on the final leg of the royal couple’s Colombia tour on Sunday, Meghan spoke of how her young daughter’s personality is taking shape.

“I know how it feels when you don’t utilise your voice when you need to be heard or have something to say,” she said.

“I encourage our daughter to do so—who at three has absolutely found her voice, and we are so proud of that.”

Harry and Meghan took part in the forum paying tribute to the contributions of Afro-Colombian women, leaders and entrepreneurs alongside vice president Francia Marquez on Sunday.

Meghan also flexed her skills by delivering her opening remarks in Spanish, revealing she had first learned the language 20 years ago.

“The culture, the history—all of it was a dream — this trip was a dream. I can feel this community and this is the feeling that is the best thing right now,” she told crowds.

With her husband watching from the crowd, the Duchess also shared how she took inspiration from her mother, Doria Ragland in finding her voice.

“I find inspiration in the strong women around me. Of course, my mother being one of them. So much of how I approach things is less about the fight and more about how do we show up in a space and wash things over with love and kindness and generosity,” she said.

“Ensuring that young girls feel that their voices are heard and young boys are raised to learn how to listen to girls as well. The role of men in this is crucial— and my husband is an example of this.”

Meghan and Harry also posed for photos and enjoyed live entertainment from a youth organisation in the Colombian City of Cali, with the duchess telling crowds she’d enjoyed “Viche”, a local liquor.

The duke encouraged young people in attendance to make change in their communities: “The path that you have chosen will make a difference that will inspire and create change for hundreds or even thousands of young people.”

Meghan and Harry are due to attend an Afro-Colombian music festival, ending the four-day trip.

Colombian vice president Francia Marquez hosted the pair during their international visit.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from the working monarchy in 2020 and no longer travel at the request of the UK Government on official overseas royal visits.