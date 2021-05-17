Princess Royal launches respite fund for unpaid carers

The Princess Royal has launched a new fund to help thousands of unpaid carers take a break from their demanding roles.

The Princess Royal Respite Fund for Carers hopes to raise £3 million over the next three years for Carers Trust’s respite services.

It is named after Anne, Carers Trust president, to mark her 70th birthday in August 2020.

There is increasing demand for social care in the community due to an ageing UK population, with unpaid family carers spending more time helping their loved ones, Carers Trust said.

It said the need for respite breaks to help carers recharge so they can continue in their roles “has never been more urgent”.

The fund aims to provide 30,000 carers with grants via Carers Trust’s network of more than 120 local partners.

Chairman of Carers Trust board of trustees, John McLean, said: “As most of us begin to emerge from months of lockdown, many unpaid carers will be staying at home to continue providing round-the-clock care for a loved one without the prospect of even the smallest break.

“They need our support right now, and that is why Carers Trust is launching the Respite Fund, so we can support more carers to have time to themselves and the breaks they both need and deserve.

“On behalf of my fellow colleagues and trustees, I would like to thank her royal highness for her unstinting support which has made the Respite Fund possible.”