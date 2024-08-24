Pro-Palestine protesters in Dublin criticise US support of Israel

A pro-Palestine demonstration has been held in Dublin to criticise US support for Israel’s military offensive in Gaza and call on the Irish government to do more to help Palestinians.

Large red banners were stretched out around Barnardo Square on Dame Street to symbolise US President Joe Biden’s “non-existent red line” in relation to Rafah in southern Gaza, where thousands of Palestinians have sought refuge.

Mr Biden said in March it would be “a red line” for his administration if the Israeli military were to invade Rafah, then adding “… but I’m never going to leave Israel”.

Zoe Lawlor, of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign, said that after Mr Biden’s “red line” comment, Israel “proceeded to bomb the refugee camps, burning dozens of Palestinians alive, and destroyed hospitals and murdered medical staff”.

Protesters in Dublin chanted “There never was a red line, Ireland stands with Palestine” and held signs saying “No arms through Shannon”, “Gaza is not just devastating, it is a crime”, and “Is there any crime by which our government will punish Israel?”

Joe McGuinness, from Kilcoole in Co Wicklow, said his son-in-law’s father, aged in his 80s, was killed in November last year by a US bomb.

“My grandchildren, who are proudly Irish and proudly Palestinian, have only one grandfather now, so I have a responsibility to them,” he told the PA news agency.

“It’s for all the other families, the thousands of children who have been maimed, the thousands of children who are victims of amputations. My son-in-law’s nephew was (waiting) four months before he had shrapnel taken from his legs.

“Let that sink in.”

He said of Ireland’s relationship with the US: “(This is) frustration with our government who are full of fine words but no actions. We do not want to upset our friends.”

Aine Hayden, who was handing out leaflets saying “End US complicity in Israel’s genocide in Gaza”, said the protest was about raising awareness of US involvement.

She said: “They’re talking ceasefire while at the same time sending billions to fund the genocide.”

Among the passers-by on Dame Street that Ms Hayden offered leaflets to were US tourists.

“You’d love to think you could raise awareness with the Americans but you do find that they’re quite brainwashed.

“I have had many Americans calling me a terrorist supporter (at previous protests).

“Where is the humanity? Because that’s what it’s about. We cannot look at these children and babies being targeted and slaughtered every single day.”

Claire Ni Dhonnchu, from Limerick, said she and her friends were at the protest because they are “pro-human”.

She said: “We believe the people of Palestine should be allowed to live, to exist. It’s ethnic cleansing what’s happening there and it’s absolutely disgusting.

“I think Irish people are really starting to question that relationship with the US and begin to see through it a bit more. The US is basically just a war machine and they’re funding all of this genocide. It’s despicable.”

Des, from Co Wicklow, who was at the protest with his young son, said he was there to be “on the right side of history”.

He said: “People aren’t doing enough. America isn’t doing enough and even our own government isn’t doing enough.

“It’s just disgusting what’s going on, the amount of innocent people dying.”

Speakers at the protest included Palestinian journalist Eman Mohammed, who told the crowd that journalists had been “targeted, killed and hunted down by the IDF”.

“We call on the Irish government to shut down every lane of complicity,” she said.

Former RTE producer Betty Purcell, who also addressed the crowd, told PA that Ireland can do more through enforcing boycotts and sanctions.

She said: “We have a Taoiseach who said he spends every single day wondering what more he can do for Palestine.

“It’s very simple, he can start by passing the Occupied Territories Bill, the arms embargo Bill, the Israeli divestment settlements Bill.

“If he was to do this, it would be a clear message both to the US and to Europe that Ireland really wants to do something. Not just stand around looking anguished. We’ve done that long enough.

“It will influence America.”