Probe launched after teenager dies following police car chase

An investigation has been launched after a 17-year-old boy died following a police chase.

The teenage passenger was one of three males taken to hospital after the crash outside Central Middlesex Hospital in Harrow, north-west London, at about 5.25am on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said.

A Ford Fiesta, with three male occupants, was being pursued by the driver of a marked police car before it struck a kerb and rolled over, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

The other two people remain in hospital, one is in a critical condition and the other is not believed to be seriously injured, the force added.

London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended the scene in Park Royal Road.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.

The IOPC is carrying out an investigation.

A spokesperson for the watchdog said: “We were notified by the Met shortly after the collision and IOPC investigators have attended the scene and are at the police post-incident procedure to begin gathering information.

“We understand that a Ford Fiesta, with three male occupants, was being pursued by the driver of a marked police vehicle before it struck a kerb and rolled over.

“A passenger, aged 17, sustained fatal injuries and was sadly pronounced dead in hospital, while the driver sustained minor injuries and the other passenger is in a critical condition in hospital.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the 17-year-old who died and all those who have been affected by this incident.

“Initial accounts are being provided by the officers involved and we have begun collecting dashcam footage and relevant documents. Our investigation is at an early stage.”