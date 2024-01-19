19 January 2024

Proportion of children who have received MMR vaccine, by local area

By The Newsroom
19 January 2024

Here is a breakdown of the proportion of children in England who received both doses of their MMR (measles, mumps & rubella) vaccine by their fifth birthday, by upper-tier local authority area.

The data has been published by NHS England and is for the year 2022/23, which are the latest figures available.

The list is ordered by the percentage of children who received both doses, starting with the highest.

East Riding of Yorkshire (Yorkshire/Humber) 94.4%County Durham (NE England) 94.0%Cumbria (NW England) 93.5%Bath & North East Somerset (SW England) 93.3%Derbyshire (E Midlands) 93.1%West Berkshire (SE England) 93.0%North Tyneside (NE England) 92.8%South Tyneside (NE England) 92.7%Northumberland (NE England) 92.6%Wiltshire (SW England) 92.4%Sunderland (NE England) 92.4%Dorset (SW England) 92.3%Devon (SW England) 92.3%Barnsley (Yorkshire/Humber) 92.2%Stockton-on-Tees (NE England) 92.0%Leicestershire & Rutland (E Midlands) 91.9%Rotherham (Yorkshire/Humber) 91.8%South Gloucestershire (SW England) 91.6%North East Lincolnshire (Yorkshire/Humber) 91.6%Plymouth (SW England) 91.6%North Somerset (SW England) 91.4%Stockport (NW England) 91.3%Wokingham (SE England) 91.1%Hampshire (SE England) 91.0%Central Bedfordshire (E England) 90.8%Darlington (NE England) 90.8%Oxfordshire (SE England) 90.6%Norfolk (E England) 90.6%Worcestershire (W Midlands) 90.6%Somerset (SW England) 90.4%Bedford (E England) 90.4%North Yorkshire (Yorkshire/Humber) 90.3%Buckinghamshire (SE England) 90.3%Cheshire East (NW England) 89.9%Cheshire West & Chester (NW England) 89.9%Shropshire (W Midlands) 89.8%Bracknell Forest (SE England) 89.5%West Sussex (SE England) 89.5%Redcar & Cleveland (NE England) 89.5%Torbay (SW England) 89.3%Gloucestershire (SW England) 89.3%Staffordshire (W Midlands) 89.3%Dudley (W Midlands) 89.3%Cambridgeshire (E England) 89.3%Wakefield (Yorkshire/Humber) 89.2%Warrington (NW England) 89.2%Suffolk (E England) 89.1%Cornwall & Isles of Scilly (SW England) 89.0%Halton (NW England) 89.0%Trafford (NW England) 89.0%Windsor & Maidenhead (SE England) 88.8%Hertfordshire (E England) 88.8%Wirral (NW England) 88.7%Warwickshire (W Midlands) 88.5%Gateshead (NE England) 88.5%Kirklees (Yorkshire/Humber) 88.4%Wigan (NW England) 88.4%Essex (E England) 88.3%Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole (SW England) 88.2%Blackburn with Darwen (NW England) 88.2%Lancashire (NW England) 88.1%Herefordshire (W Midlands) 88.1%Bolton (NW England) 87.6%Milton Keynes (SE England) 87.4%Blackpool (NW England) 87.4%Bromley (London) 87.0%Telford & Wrekin (W Midlands) 87.0%North Northamptonshire (E Midlands) 86.9%Swindon (SW England) 86.8%East Sussex (SE England) 86.8%Tameside (NW England) 86.5%York (Yorkshire/Humber) 86.5%Portsmouth (SE England) 86.2%St Helens (NW England) 86.0%Nottinghamshire (E Midlands) 86.0%Calderdale (Yorkshire/Humber) 85.9%Solihull (W Midlands) 85.8%Southampton (SE England) 85.7%Hull (Yorkshire/Humber) 85.6%Isle of Wight (SE England) 85.5%North Lincolnshire (Yorkshire/Humber) 85.5%Stoke-on-Trent (W Midlands) 85.4%Rochdale (NW England) 85.2%Sheffield (Yorkshire/Humber) 85.2%Kent (SE England) 85.2%Newcastle-upon-Tyne (NE England) 85.1%West Northamptonshire (E Midlands) 85.0%Southend-on-Sea (E England) 85.0%Slough (SE England) 84.6%Hartlepool (NE England) 84.5%Brighton & Hove (SE England) 84.4%Reading (SE England) 84.4%Bristol (SW England) 84.3%Doncaster (Yorkshire/Humber) 84.2%Lincolnshire (E Midlands) 83.9%Leeds (Yorkshire/Humber) 83.8%Bradford (Yorkshire/Humber) 83.6%Surrey (SE England) 83.5%Greenwich (London) 83.4%Bury (NW England) 83.3%Walsall (W Midlands) 83.1%Thurrock (E England) 82.8%Sefton (NW England) 82.6%Bexley (London) 82.6%Southwark (London) 82.5%Medway (SE England) 82.5%Middlesbrough (NE England) 82.1%Coventry (W Midlands) 81.7%Luton (E England) 81.4%Ealing (London) 81.0%Hillingdon (London) 81.0%Oldham (NW England) 80.8%Lewisham (London) 80.4%Sandwell (W Midlands) 80.2%Salford (NW England) 79.8%Derby (E Midlands) 79.6%Havering (London) 79.5%Leicester (E Midlands) 79.2%Lambeth (London) 79.1%Wolverhampton (W Midlands) 79.1%Harrow (London) 78.9%Hounslow (London) 77.9%Sutton (London) 77.7%Brent (London) 77.6%Knowsley (NW England) 76.5%Kingston-upon-Thames (London) 76.4%Peterborough (E England) 75.7%Wandsworth (London) 75.2%Nottingham (E Midlands) 75.1%Birmingham (W Midlands) 75.1%Manchester (NW England) 74.5%Richmond-upon-Thames (London) 74.1%Westminster (London) 74.0%Tower Hamlets (London) 73.8%Liverpool (NW England) 73.6%Merton (London) 71.7%Waltham Forest (London) 70.8%Barnet (London) 70.6%Hammersmith & Fulham (London) 70.3%Croydon (London) 70.3%Redbridge (London) 69.5%Barking & Dagenham (London) 69.5%Newham (London) 68.0%Kensington & Chelsea (London) 67.2%Islington (London) 66.3%Haringey (London) 65.9%Enfield (London) 64.8%Camden (London) 63.6%Hackney & City of London (London) 56.3%

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Princess of Wales to remain in hospital for 14 days after undergoing abdominal surgery

news

Five-week-old baby died after neck was ‘snapped’ during days of abuse, jury told

news

‘Oldest dog ever’ title suspended amid review into claim

world news