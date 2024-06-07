Prosecution rests in Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial
The prosecution has rested its case against the US president’s son, Hunter Biden, who is accused of lying on a federal gun-purchase form when he said he was not using drugs at the time he bought a revolver in 2018.
Prosecutors say Hunter Biden was actively using drugs and purposefully lied on the form.
They called his ex-wife and a former girlfriend to testify that his drug use was habitual.
His brother’s widow, Hallie Biden, also testified about how she found the unloaded gun in his truck, wrapped it in a bag and tossed it in dustbin at a nearby market.
Police later found it.
He has pleaded not guilty.
Defence lawyer Abbe Lowell has said Hunter Biden did not believe he had a serious drug problem at the time of the purchase and that there was no attempt to deceive anyone.
The defence may now choose to call witnesses.
