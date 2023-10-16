Protesters condemn BBC over stance on not labelling Hamas ‘terrorists’

Hundreds of protesters booed the BBC and demanded the corporation labels Hamas as “terrorists” at a rally in central London.

Demonstrators chanted “BBC, Shame on you” and “don’t pay the licence” outside Broadcasting House on Monday evening.

The National Jewish Assembly hosted the rally alongside the UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI), the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) and the European Jewish Association.

Protesters placed posters of kidnapped Israelis on a wall opposite Broadcasting House while others chanted, prayed and waved Israeli flags for around 90 minutes.

Gideon Falter, speaking on the behalf of the CAA, told crowds: “When it comes down to it ,the BBC has used the word ‘terrorists’. I’m sure you can all remember where you were in 2005 during the London bombings. Do you know what the BBC called that, a ‘terrorist atrocity’.

“What do you call it when Hamas terrorists cross into Israel and gun people down at a music festival?”

He added: “It is not impartial to call a terrorist a militant. It is excusing the terrorist.”

Speaker Asher Edreyi also told the crowd how painful it was hearing about the attacks that had taken place in Israel on October 7.

He said: “This black Saturday is a day that will go down in history as one of the most tragic and painful days that us Jews, us Israelis have experienced and will be remembered for generations.

“I have been privileged to have served in the IDF Air Force and I have experienced just a fraction of the hard work our soldiers are doing in order to protect our loved ones.

“Trust me if it was hard for me then I can only imagine the long days and sleepless nights our soldiers are experiencing.”

At one stage, the rally was paused briefly to pray after hearing there had been warnings of rockets in Tel Aviv before chanting broke out again.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We always take our use of language very seriously. Anyone watching or listening to our coverage will hear the word ‘terrorist’ used many times – we attribute it to those who are using it, for example, the UK Government.

“This is an approach that has been used for decades, and is in line with that of other broadcasters.

“The BBC is an editorially independent broadcaster whose job is to explain precisely what is happening ‘on the ground’ so our audiences can make their own judgment.”