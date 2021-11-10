Protesters demand better public transport as Cop26 delegates get free travel

Campaigners have rallied to call for better public transport in Scotland saying the free travel pass given to Cop26 delegates shows the need for a fully integrated system.

Those attending the climate change summit are given a travel pass which can be used on buses, trains and the Glasgow underground for free travel.

While parts of Scottish public transport have smartcard systems, there is no integrated card for all public transport users across the whole network.

A demonstration organised by Friends of the Earth Scotland and Get Glasgow Moving was held in George Square on Wednesday morning.

It comes amid Cop26’s Transport Day, where the summit discusses how to make travel greener.

Ellie Harrison, of Get Glasgow Moving, said the travel pass for Cop26 attendees showed a similar system could be used across Scotland.

She told the PA news agency: “With political will and funding you can do anything.

“It’s disgraceful that Glasgow city council and the Scottish Government have presided over such a diabolical system for so long.

“Now, when the eyes of the world are on them, they’ve pulled this out the bag to say, ‘we’ve got an integrated public transport system'”.

The Scottish Government recently extended free bus travel to everyone under the age of 22 and is currently commissioning a “fair fares review” which will take an integrated approach to public transport.

Ms Harrison said: “We don’t need any more reviews, we’ve been banging on about this for years, what we need is action.”

Attendees at Cop26 are given a free travel pass (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Gavin Thomson, a transport campaigner with Friends of the Earth Scotland, said delegates coming to Scotland would be “shocked at how disjointed our public transport system is”.

He said: “We’ve been told for years it’s too difficult to implement a card like the one the delegates have.”

Separately, the Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar, joined councillors in Glasgow to back plans for a publicly-controlled bus network in the city.

He said: “We cannot achieve net-zero with rocketing fares on public transport and bus services in decline.

“It is time for transformational change and that is exactly what Labour’s local leaders in Strathclyde are promising.

“To help people choose the bus, Labour Councils will use new Transport Act powers to bring Strathclyde’s bus network under democratic control.

“By putting passengers before profit, we believe we can secure better, more affordable services for Greater Glasgow and the West.”