£113 million up for grabs in Tuesday’s EuroMillions jackpot

An estimated £113 million jackpot is up for grabs in Tuesday’s EuroMillions lottery draw.

The top prize would make a single winner richer than Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, who has an estimated net worth of £95 million, and place them 12th on the National Lottery winnings leaderboard.

The lucky ticket holder would also win a prize more than 450 times greater than the £250,000 investment given to the winner of The Apprentice, which aired its finale on Thursday, though would not quite match host Alan Sugar’s estimated net worth of £1.21 billion.

A single winner could splash out on the most expensive private island in the Bahamas, worth some £50 million, and still afford three Boeing 747 jets to fly out friends and family.

Lottery operators Allwyn said the EuroMillions jackpot would be the second won in the UK so far this year, after Richard and Debbie Nuttall scooped the £61 million prize in January.

The couple, both 54, from Colne in Lancashire, initially thought they had won only £2.60 when they first received the news while in Fuerteventura celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “Tuesday’s fabulous jackpot could be one to remember if an incredibly lucky UK ticket-holder scoops the entire sum.

“My first piece of advice to our winners is to breathe and take it all in – you didn’t have the money yesterday so there is no need to rush. You’ve just won mega amounts of money, allow yourself some time to get used to that fact.

“People hope and dream that they will win, and sometimes even talk about what they will do when they win but these ideas often change once it actually happens, especially when it’s an amount this big.

“My team and I have our fingers crossed for all UK players and are on standby to support all our big winners as they start their life-changing journey.

“Make sure you grab your ticket early to be in with a chance of winning!”

Players are urged to get their tickets before 7.30pm on Tuesday.