£20,000 reward for information to help find body of missing woman

A £20,000 reward has been offered for information that helps police find the body of a woman believed to have been murdered, as her family told of their “mental torture”.

The Metropolitan Police launched a murder investigation after 48-year-old Fiona Holm was reported missing by her family on June 29.

Officers believe she was killed up to nine days earlier having last been seen on CCTV on the evening of June 20 after she met friends.

Even if it is just rumour, please share that information with us – you may even be eligible for a cash reward

In the footage, she is wearing a green top and dark leggings and is walking alone in Verdant Lane, Catford, south-east London.

A reward of up to £20,000 is being offered for information leading to the recovery of her remains, with her family pleading for people to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who saw Fiona since she was last seen in Verdant Lane, SE6, in June this year.

“We are piecing together a timeline of what may have been her last movements, and your information, no matter how small, could help us establish what happened to her and where she is.

“Have you heard or do you know anything concerning where her remains could be found? Even if it is just rumour, please share that information with us – you may even be eligible for a cash reward.”

Scotland Yard has previously released footage of Ms Holm in an off-licence earlier on June 20.

The force has linked the case to that of Naomi Hunte, 41, who was found fatally stabbed at her home in Congleton Grove, Woolwich, south-east London, on February 14 last year.

Construction worker Carl Cooper, 65, of Hither Green, south-east London, who had been in relationships with both victims, has been charged with their murders and faces a trial at the Old Bailey next year.

Ms Holm was a mother and came from a big family who issued appeals on Facebook in the days before she was formally reported missing.

We just hope that someone has the decency to put us out of our misery and provide police with the information they need

A spokesperson for the relatives said: “As a family we are facing our first Christmas since Fiona was murdered, and we are tormented by the fact that her body has not been found.

“Somebody out there has the information police need to bring Fiona home, so we can say our final goodbyes and try and find some peace. We are living in mental torture.

“It is difficult enough for us to come to terms with Fiona’s murder this Christmas, but not knowing where her remains are is an even greater ordeal. We need to be able to lay her to rest. We need to have a funeral.

“We just hope that someone has the decency to put us out of our misery and provide police with the information they need to recover Fiona’s body, and allow her and us to rest.”

Anyone who saw Ms Holm or has information concerning her disappearance can call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 22MIS023317.