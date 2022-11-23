£20,000 reward offered in hunt for gunman after two die in gang violence

A £20,000 reward is being offered to find a gunman who killed a 27-year-old in gang violence that also claimed the life of a passing delivery driver.

Guilherme Messias da Silva, 21, was knocked off his moped and died in Railton Road, Brixton, south London, on Sunday October 30 as he was making the final delivery of his shift.

He was hit by a white MG driven by Lemar Urquhart, 27, who was involved in a car chase at the time.

Mr Urquhart then got out of his car and was shot eight times as he ran away. The gunman has yet to be found.

At a hearing earlier this month to open inquests into the deaths, Detective Inspector Jason Fitzpatrick told the court: “Identifying the suspects involved is proving difficult at the moment.”

Mr da Silva’s mother Rosangela said in a statement issued through the police: “I am here to tell you how devastated and shattered I am by the premature death of my son who went to the United Kingdom in search of a better life for himself and our family.

“Unfortunately, Guilherme’s death happened in a tragic way, and it was caused by irresponsible people who deserve to be punished for taking away the life of an innocent person.

“My son was a calm, quiet and hardworking boy. My sadness goes beyond my soul for losing my beloved son.”

Mr Urquhart’s parents urged anyone with information to come forward.

Crimestoppers is offering a £20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the gunman.

Alexa Loukas from the charity said: “It’s truly shocking to think that such violence could take place on the street in the early evening, taking away the lives of two young men. Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the victims, and the wider community affected.

“Helping to make all our communities safe is a priority for Crimestoppers. As a standalone charity that’s independent from the police, we are here to listen to what you have to say without ever asking for your personal details. We’re simply not interested in who you are.

“But if you know something about this awful shooting – and are unable to speak to the police for whatever reason – Crimestoppers can help. We can pass on what you say whilst we guarantee you stay totally anonymous.

“Please tell us what you know. However small a piece of information may appear to you, it could be vital in helping to make a real difference in your community without ever having any comeback.”

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.