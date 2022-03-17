£5,000 reward offered in hunt for suspect in 2010 murder

A new £5,000 reward has been offered in the hunt for a suspect linked to the murder of a teenager more than a decade ago.

Mohammed Ali Ege, now 44, fled to India before he could be arrested over the death of 17-year-old Aamir Siddiqi, who was stabbed at his family home in a mistaken identity attack in Cardiff in 2010.

Ege was arrested in India in 2013, but escaped from custody in 2017 while awaiting extradition.

Mohammed Ali Ege (PA Media)

Crimestoppers is offering the reward for any information provided exclusively to the charity which leads to Ege’s arrest and safe return to the UK, if detained abroad.

South Wales Police, who have described Ege as Wales’s most wanted man, said his whereabouts remain unknown.

Aamir was killed in the Roath area of Cardiff in the afternoon of April 11, 2010. Two other men, Jason Richards and Ben Hope, were jailed for life in 2013 over his murder.

Hayley Fry, Crimestoppers’ national manager for Wales, said: “We are appealing to anyone with information about Mohammed Ali Ege to come forward and speak to our charity 100% anonymously as soon as possible.

Aamir Siddiqi (PA Media)

“We would like to help bring an end to this very long ordeal for Aamir’s family.

“It is important to be clear that to assist anybody wanted for questioning over a crime can lead to prosecution.

“Our charity is here for people who feel unable to speak to police directly. We are independent from the police and offer an alternative option when reporting crime.

“There are people out there who must know where Mohammed Ali Ege is. We urge anybody with information to do the right thing and contact us.”