£6m raised for Ukraine appeal in Scotland in under 24 hours

Charities have thanked people for donating to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal for Ukraine after it raised more than £6 million in Scotland in under 24 hours.

The funds will help member charities urgently respond to the crisis and provide people caught up in the conflict with shelter, food, water and medical support.

Since the appeal launched on Thursday, more than £6 million has been raised in Scotland as people rushed to donate, including £2 million from the Scottish Government.

Across the UK the appeal has raised more than £55 million, including £20 million donated by the UK Government as part of its UK Aid Match scheme.

Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) charities and their local partners in Ukraine and the neighbouring countries will now use the funds to scale up their response to meet the immediate needs of people fleeing the violence.

Charities have urged people to keep donating as help is likely to be needed for months and years to come.

Marie Hayes of the British Red Cross, who is chairwoman of the DEC Ukraine Appeal in Scotland, said: “We are hugely grateful to everyone across Scotland who has so rapidly and generously supported the appeal.

“We also thank the Scottish and UK Government and in particular the lead taken by all major political parties at Holyrood to encourage the public to donate.

“Giving through the DEC is the most effective way to get the right assistance to the right people.

“While wanting to collect clothes and other items for people in need is laudable, the things people give today may not be what people need tomorrow and aid workers say they can’t use much of what is arriving. Donating through the DEC is the most helpful way people can assist.

“While we have raised an astonishing amount in the first day of the appeal, we urge people to continue donating as the need is great and the response needed is likely to run into months and years. Please help now.”

The DEC said £10 provides essential hygiene supplies for one person for one month, £20 provides emergency food for one for a month, and £50 provides blankets for 10 people.

Anyone who wants to donate can do so online at dec.org.uk, by phoning 0370 60 60 900, or by texting SUPPORT to 70150 to donate £10. Texts cost £10 and the whole £10 goes to the DEC Ukraine Appeal.