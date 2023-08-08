08 August 2023

PSNI staff and civilians affected in ‘major data breach’

By The Newsroom
08 August 2023

There has been a major data breach involving officers and civilian staff of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), PA understands.

The breach reportedly involves the names, ranks and other personal data, but does not involve the officers’ and civilians’ private addresses, it is understood.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has been notified about the incident.

An ICO spokesperson said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland has made us aware of an incident and we are assessing the information provided.”

The PSNI has been contacted for comment.

