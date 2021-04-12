Pub-goers can expect ice-cold pints after snow and sub-zero temperatures

Pub-goers can expect ice-cold pints on Monday, after sub-zero temperatures and snow hit parts of the country on the first day of outdoor hospitality reopenings in England.

The Met Office said that record low April temperatures had been recorded in some parts of the UK overnight on Sunday and that temperatures would struggle to get into double figures at the start of the week.

Snow fell across the country in parts of Wales and southern England, including Maidenhead and London on Monday morning, though the majority did not settle.

Cold spring weather (PA Wire)

The deepest snowfall was seen at Lake Vyrnwy in Wales, where 7cm (2.7in) was recorded, while Little Rissington in Gloucestershire, England, recorded 4cm (1.5in).

Areas in all four UK nations saw temperatures drop several degrees below freezing overnight on Sunday.

The coldest UK temperature recorded overnight was at Tulloch Bridge in Scotland, which dropped to minus 9.4C (15F) – the coldest overnight April temperature since 2013, according to the Met Office.

The mercury also dropped to minus 7.7C (18.1F) in Chap, Cumbria, minus 3C (26.6F) in Altnahinch, Northern Ireland, and minus 2.9C (26.8F) in Sennybridge, Wales.

It comes as beer gardens and outdoor dining areas in England have been allowed to reopen in line with the latest easing of Government lockdown restrictions on April 12.

Non-essential shops, hairdressers, indoor gyms, swimming pools, nail salons and zoos in England will also be opening for the first time this year.

Hundreds of people dressed in hats and winter coats queued outside the world’s biggest Primark store in Birmingham, which reopened its doors at approximately 6.30am.

Customers at the Royal Victoria Pavilion in Kent – believed to be the biggest pub in the UK – cheered as the first chilly pints were served.

Nicola Maxey, spokeswoman for the Met Office said of the temperature: “We’re going to struggle to get into double figures anywhere really… quite widely across the country there will be single figures – sevens, eights or nines (degrees).

“We’re going to start seeing temperatures recover during the week but they’re still going to be below average.”

Ms Maxey added that a chilly night was expected again on Tuesday, with freezing temperatures forecast widely, especially in more isolated areas.