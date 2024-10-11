Public gives new Government ‘benefit of doubt’ despite early disapproval – poll

Almost three in five people disapprove of the Government as it approaches its 100th day in office, but most are still willing to give Labour the benefit of the doubt.

As Labour prepares to mark 100 days in office on Saturday, a poll published by YouGov found 59% of people disapproved of its record so far, while just 18% approved.

Although not quite as bad as the approval ratings for the previous government, the figures are a sharp deterioration from Labour’s standings immediately after the election and underline Sir Keir Starmer’s rocky start to his time in office.

But most of the public is still willing to give Sir Keir and his team at least the benefit of the doubt at this early stage of his premiership.

Some 37% said they did not have high hopes for the Government, but would give it the benefit of the doubt, while another 17% said they were sure the Government would do a good job.

Asked about the new Government’s specific actions, only two policies drew significant disapproval from the public.

By far the least popular policy was the decision, taken in the first few days after the election, to release some prisoners early.

The Government argued this was necessary to alleviate prison overcrowding and prevent the collapse of the justice system, but 68% of those surveyed by YouGov in early October said they disapproved of the measure and just 21% said they were in favour.

Means testing the winter fuel allowance, which has drawn opposition from Labour’s own backbenches, also saw more than half of people say they disapproved, compared to a third saying they supported the move.

But several policies have secured strong approval ratings from the public. Top of the list is agreeing new pay deals with striking junior doctors, approved by 61% of the public and opposed by just 29%.

Lifting the ban on onshore wind farms and keeping the two-child benefit cap – a policy that some Labour MPs were willing to lose the whip to oppose – both had approval ratings of 57%, while 56% approved of suspending some arms sales to Israel.

Scrapping the previous government’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda had a net approval rating of plus 6%, while the public appeared evenly split on agreeing new pay deals with striking train drivers and the new Government’s handling of the riots over the summer.

The data was compiled by YouGov based on two surveys, each of around 2,100 British adults. The first was conducted between October 4 and 6, and the second between October 8 and 9.