Public inquiry must uncover truth behind Finucane killing – O’Neill

A public inquiry into the murder of Pat Finucane must uncover the full truth about the “shameful killing”, Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said.

Ms O’Neill welcomed the announcement from Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn on Wednesday that an independent public inquiry would be carried out into the murder.

Solicitor Mr Finucane, 39, was shot dead at his family home in north Belfast in February 1989 by the Ulster Defence Association in an attack found by a series of probes to have involved collusion with the state.

His family have been campaigning for decades for a public inquiry to establish the extent of security force involvement.

Mr Benn made the announcement in the House of Commons that the inquiry would be established.

Ms O’Neill said: “This has been long overdue and one which British governments had previously committed to, but never delivered on.

“This is a momentous day for Geraldine Finucane and her children Katherine, Michael and John, and one which they have campaigned on for over 35 years.

“Pat was a loving husband and a caring father.

“He stood for equality and justice through the medium of law as a proud human rights lawyer.”

Ms O’Neill said the Finucane family had been let down “time and time again” but praised their resolve in continuing to fight for a public inquiry.

She said: “The Finucanes’ fight has been an inspiration to all families struggling for truth and justice.

“This day belongs to them.

“The British government must now work closely with Pat Finucane’s family to ensure the public inquiry meets their needs and uncovers the full truth of this shameful killing.”

The Alliance Party’s Justice spokesperson Nuala McAllister said she hoped the inquiry would bring accountability for all involved.

She said: “A public inquiry was always necessary in this case, given the serious public interest issues involved and the UK Government’s acceptance that collusion played a part.

“I hope it takes place in line with the requirement for an independent investigation under Article 2 of the European Convention of Human Rights.

“The Supreme Court has stated previous investigations had not been effective, so it now comes down to this inquiry for the truth to be unveiled.

“As such, I hope we receive clarity soon in terms of its ability to compel witnesses and evidence.”

She added: “This once again shines a light on the pressing need for a sensitive, all-encompassing government strategy on dealing with our troubled past.

“The Secretary of State must outline urgently how the detested Legacy Act will be repealed and replaced.”

Former Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said “every victim, and their families, deserve truth, justice and accountability”.

In a post on X, he said: “I hope the Finucane family gets the information they have campaigned many years for.”