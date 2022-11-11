11 November 2022

Public invited to view ‘spectacular’ outdoor light show at Sandringham

By The Newsroom
The British public have been invited to see a “spectacular” mile-long outdoor light trail at one of the King’s Royal estates.

Luminate Sandringham kicked off on Friday as the after-dark winter light show returned to the Norfolk estate for the third year running.

Visitors have been invited to indulge in festive food, toast marshmallows by the fire pits and stroll under the stars beneath illuminated historic trees at the Royal Parkland until Sunday December 18.

The Henry Chipperfield 1906 Vintage Fairground has also returned to the royal estate with classic rides including the helter skelter, a vintage carousel, chair’o’planes, and the chance to view the illuminations from above on the Ferris wheel.

