Public urged stay away from ‘extremely dangerous’ fire on Dartmoor

Emergency crews have urged members of the public to stay away from an “extremely dangerous” large fire on Dartmoor

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said crews remained in place overnight but must wait until daylight returns fully before assessing the situation.

The blaze was reported near Tavy Cleave, a few miles north-east of Tavistock and estimated to be more than three miles (5km) wide.

Dartmoor fire (PA Media)

Rob Steemson, Dartmoor National Park emergency officer, told the PA news agency it is not clear how or where the fire started, but that “strong” winds are pushing it further across the moorland.

Mr Steemson added that park rangers are in attendance along with the fire service.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said that two 4×4 vehicles are currently undertaking a watching brief from “various vantage points” but that “no significant fire spread” had been identified.

A spokesman for the service said: “Crews remain at the scene, watching and containing the fire.

“We will assess how to proceed when daylight returns, when there is more visibility and firefighting can continue.”

The fire service tweeted overnight that people have arrived nearby to “get a glimpse/photo of the fire”, and pictures have been shared on social media.

“This is extremely dangerous and certainly not an essential journey. Please stay away from the area for your own safety,” it said.

The fire is on a remote stretch of the moorland and no residents or animals have been injured, according to reports, although images showed a large section of the moorland ablaze.

Social media users said the blaze could be seen from parts of Cornwall.